Fremont man in custody allegedly recorded children at rec center

The Fremont Police Department has an 18-year-old man in custody for allegedly distributing child sexually explicit material, using a computer to commit a crime and eavesdropping. The crimes are alleged to have occurred at the Fremont Recreational Authority, 201 E. Maple Street in downtown Fremont, Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright said Wednesday, March 22. The Fremont Recreation Authority - the building used to be part of the old Fremont High School building -- contains locker rooms, a pool, weight room, gym and other sports facilities open to the public.

