MCC seeking public input on college's future direction, programs
A comprehensive strategic planning effort is looking into the future and what sorts of training certificates and diplomas will be needed by region's workforce. To that end, the college is hosting a series of upcoming community meetings, starting with one on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Muskegon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cal Deitz Real Estate (Nov '08)
|Jan '16
|REMEMBERWHATBUSHDID
|15
|This is the season of giving and no better way ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Western Michigan woman sends 17,000 valentines ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '15
|Jetta_2007
|6
|Missing man found dead in Northern Michigan pond (Jan '15)
|Oct '15
|MOMlosed
|2
|Top 5 things to do this weekend (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|District 1
|1
|Debate: Ferguson - Spring Lake, MI (Feb '15)
|May '15
|stryker
|2
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb '15
|Charles Woodard jr
|155
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC