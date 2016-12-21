Muskegon County Sos Plus Office to cl...

Muskegon County Sos Plus Office to close for 1 day on Dec. 6

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: State of Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. The Secretary of State Muskegon County PLUS Office will close for one day next week while it is recarpeted, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cal Deitz Real Estate (Nov '08) Jan '16 REMEMBERWHATBUSHDID 15
News This is the season of giving and no better way ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Western Michigan woman sends 17,000 valentines ... (Feb '06) Nov '15 Jetta_2007 6
News Missing man found dead in Northern Michigan pond (Jan '15) Oct '15 MOMlosed 2
News Top 5 things to do this weekend (Jul '15) Jul '15 District 1 1
Debate: Ferguson - Spring Lake, MI (Feb '15) May '15 stryker 2
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb '15 Charles Woodard jr 155
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Fremont, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,680

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC