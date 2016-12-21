Muskegon County Sos Plus Office to close for 1 day on Dec. 6
MUSKEGON, Mich. The Secretary of State Muskegon County PLUS Office will close for one day next week while it is recarpeted, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said today.
