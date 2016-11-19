North Central Co-op plans $10M expansion in Newaygo
The city of White Cloud approved for a tax break last month for the facility that will be built in the White Cloud Industrial Park. The NCC has operated an animal feed manufacturing and distribution plant 14 miles southwest in Fremont over 100 years.
