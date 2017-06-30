Tesla CEO Musk Says Model 3 Sedan to Begin Output on Friday
Tesla Inc.'s mission-critical Model 3 will start production on Friday before beginning a rapid ramp-up targeting a rate of 20,000 a month in December. "Expecting to complete" the first car Friday, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk wrote in a late-night Tweet, adding that it passed all its regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule.
