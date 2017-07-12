Police search for missing 28-year-old Fremont man
David Sanchez walked away at 11 a.m. Sunday from his mother's vehicle while parked at the Walmart store on Albrae Street in Fremont. Sanchez suffers from mental illness and is not communicative, police said.
