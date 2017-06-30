Man robbed at gunpoint after allegedly meeting woman for sex

Police arrested two people Sunday in Fremont after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint over the weekend after he allegedly met a woman online and arranged to meet her at a Fremont hotel to have sex, according to police. Police arrested two people Sunday in Fremont after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint over the weekend after he allegedly met a woman online and arranged to meet her at a Fremont hotel to have sex, Police arrested two people Sunday in Fremont after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint over the weekend after he allegedly met a woman online and arranged to meet her at a Fremont hotel to have sex, according to police.

