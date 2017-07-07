Fremont: Council to weigh rent contro...

Fremont: Council to weigh rent control options

The Fremont City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to review different forms of rent control with an eye toward possibly choosing one to impose. It'll pore through a report by Management Partners, which details various measures other cities have implemented, ranging from simple ordinances that focus on mediation to others that fully regulate rent increases.

