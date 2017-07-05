Fremont: 4th of July Parade draws about 20,000

Members of the local Harley Davidson owners group, with their bikes decked out in patriotic swag, roll down Paseo Padre Parkway on Tuesday, as part of the 19th annual Fremont 4th of July Parade. Roughly 20,000 people lined the streets of central and downtown Fremont on Tuesday morning to watch the 19th annual 4th of July Parade.

