Zosano Announces Outcome Of End Of Phase II Meetings With FDA
FREMONT, Calif., June 26, 2017 -- Zosano Pharma Inc. a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using our proprietary ADAM technology, today announced receipt of final minutes from recent End of Phase 2 meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration . The focus of this meeting was to confirm three key elements to the continued development of Zosano's lead program, M207 as an acute treatment for migraine: Confirmation of a single, positive Efficacy Study Sufficient for NDA filing - Zosano received confirmation that a single efficacy study, our recently completed ZOTRIP trial, is sufficient to support an NDA filing for M207.
