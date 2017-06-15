Zosano Announces Outcome Of End Of Ph...

Zosano Announces Outcome Of End Of Phase II Meetings With FDA

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: BioSpace

FREMONT, Calif., June 26, 2017 -- Zosano Pharma Inc. a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using our proprietary ADAM technology, today announced receipt of final minutes from recent End of Phase 2 meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration . The focus of this meeting was to confirm three key elements to the continued development of Zosano's lead program, M207 as an acute treatment for migraine: Confirmation of a single, positive Efficacy Study Sufficient for NDA filing - Zosano received confirmation that a single efficacy study, our recently completed ZOTRIP trial, is sufficient to support an NDA filing for M207.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) 12 hr Mad Dad 23
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Opinion 298
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 23 MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 23 MsAngelo 10
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) Jun 22 eric 619
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC