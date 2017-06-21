Wedding brawl in Fremont could lead to banquet hall's closure
The Royal Palace Banquet Hall violated eight safety and security provisions in its conditional use permit the night a big wedding party brawl broke out in its parking lot last month, Fremont officials say. As a result, the Fremont Planning Commission on July 13 is scheduled to consider revoking or modifying the business' permit.
