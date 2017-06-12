Warms Springs BART Station Returns to...

Warms Springs BART Station Returns to Normal Service

Read more: NBC Bay Area

The new Warm Springs BART Station in Fremont is back open Sunday after being temporarily closed due to construction efforts. Service was halted so crews could continue installing and testing equipment in advance of the opening of the Milpitas and Berryessa BART stations, according to BART.

