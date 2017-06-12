Warms Springs BART Station Returns to Normal Service
The new Warm Springs BART Station in Fremont is back open Sunday after being temporarily closed due to construction efforts. Service was halted so crews could continue installing and testing equipment in advance of the opening of the Milpitas and Berryessa BART stations, according to BART.
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Dandy
|266
|Too Many Deletions
|Fri
|Melissa
|3
|Crazy
|May 31
|Candy man
|1
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|May 31
|VNF XIV
|618
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|God had a good reason.
|May 28
|pizza
|1
|Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
