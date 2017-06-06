Traffic Alert: Grass fire near Interstate 680 causing havoc in Fremont
A grass fire near Interstate 680 on Tuesday afternoon created havoc in both directions and forced the California Highway Patrol to shut down one southbound lane. The CHP said the far right lane in the southbound direction near Vargas Road is expected to remain closed until 2:30 p.m. as fire crews monitor the area for flare-ups.
