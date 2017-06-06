Traffic Alert: Grass fire near Inters...

Traffic Alert: Grass fire near Interstate 680 causing havoc in Fremont

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

A grass fire near Interstate 680 on Tuesday afternoon created havoc in both directions and forced the California Highway Patrol to shut down one southbound lane. The CHP said the far right lane in the southbound direction near Vargas Road is expected to remain closed until 2:30 p.m. as fire crews monitor the area for flare-ups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small businesses in clean energy sector still h... 2 hr Solarman 1
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 19 hr Mike K 1
Too Many Deletions 19 hr Mike K 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 19 hr Mike K 269
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Mon un agenda 21 11
Crazy May 31 Candy man 1
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 31 VNF XIV 618
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC