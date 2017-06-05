Toyota ends partnership with Tesla
Toyota has sold "the last of its stake"in Tesla, ending its partnership with the firm, reports the Financial Times . The car giant "bought roughly 3 per cent of Tesla for $50m in 2010" in a deal that "included the sale of its assembly plant in Fremont, California, to Elon Musk's electric car start-up", says the paper.
