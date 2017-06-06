The robots are coming

The robots are coming

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BetaNews

Elon Musk thinks he can increase the speed of his Tesla production line in Fremont, California by 20X. I find this an astonishing concept, but Musk not only owns a car company, he also owns the company that makes the robots used in his car factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BetaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small businesses in clean energy sector still h... 52 min Solarman 1
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 18 hr Mike K 1
Too Many Deletions 18 hr Mike K 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 18 hr Mike K 269
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Mon un agenda 21 11
Crazy May 31 Candy man 1
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 31 VNF XIV 618
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC