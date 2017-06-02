Test trains will preclude the running of passenger trains.
If you were thinking of checking out the new BART station at Warm Springs in Fremont this weekend, think again. The station at the Santa Clara-Alameda county border will be closed Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, and another weekend yet to be determined.
