Test trains will preclude the running of passenger trains.

7 hrs ago

If you were thinking of checking out the new BART station at Warm Springs in Fremont this weekend, think again. The station at the Santa Clara-Alameda county border will be closed Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, and another weekend yet to be determined.

