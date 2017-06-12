Tesla's real capacity problem: Too ma...

Tesla's real capacity problem: Too many people

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Automotive News

Tesla says its Fremont plant is at capacity. The company is looking to build a second factory to produce new vehicles such as the Model Y, center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mon Softy 281
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Mon Vito 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Mon Vito 4
News 25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08) Jun 11 app 28
street cleaning fines Jun 7 notoriasone 1
body parts in a suitcase in the middle of marke... (Jan '15) Jun 7 notoriasone 2
News Small businesses in clean energy sector still h... Jun 7 Solarman 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Alameda County was issued at June 14 at 4:25AM PDT

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC