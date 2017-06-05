Synnex SVP: Our Partners Can Leverage Cisco, Palo Alto, F5, FireEye Thanks to Weston Americas Deal
Synnex SVP Bob Stegner said purchasing Westcon Americas will allow the distributor to support leading data center network vendors like Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, F5 Networks and FireEye. The Fremont, Calif.-based distributor's expertise in the server and storage space is highly complementary to Westcon's strength around security, networking and unified communications and collaboration, Stegner said.
