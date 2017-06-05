Synnex SVP: Our Partners Can Leverage...

Synnex SVP: Our Partners Can Leverage Cisco, Palo Alto, F5, FireEye Thanks to Weston Americas Deal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CRN

Synnex SVP Bob Stegner said purchasing Westcon Americas will allow the distributor to support leading data center network vendors like Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, F5 Networks and FireEye. The Fremont, Calif.-based distributor's expertise in the server and storage space is highly complementary to Westcon's strength around security, networking and unified communications and collaboration, Stegner said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 5 min Suzy Q 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 9 min Suzy Q 271
street cleaning fines Wed notoriasone 1
body parts in a suitcase in the middle of marke... (Jan '15) Wed notoriasone 2
News Small businesses in clean energy sector still h... Wed Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Tue Mike K 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC