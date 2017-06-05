Summer Fun in the Regional Parks
A free concert, sand castles, butterflies and trains -- the month of June will bring all kinds of activities and festivities to the East Bay Regional Parks. It starts with Concert at the Cove, a free musical performance from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, featuring The Urban Outlaws, playing modern country with a few classic tunes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Ramon Valley Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Dino
|272
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|7 hr
|Suzy Q
|3
|street cleaning fines
|Wed
|notoriasone
|1
|body parts in a suitcase in the middle of marke... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|notoriasone
|2
|Small businesses in clean energy sector still h...
|Jun 7
|Solarman
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC