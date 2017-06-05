Summer Fun in the Regional Parks

Summer Fun in the Regional Parks

A free concert, sand castles, butterflies and trains -- the month of June will bring all kinds of activities and festivities to the East Bay Regional Parks. It starts with Concert at the Cove, a free musical performance from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, featuring The Urban Outlaws, playing modern country with a few classic tunes.

