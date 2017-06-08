Sprouts to open Newark store on July 12

Sprouts to open Newark store on July 12

Thursday Jun 8

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new location in Newark, in the former space of Raley's Supermarket in the Four Corners commercial area of the city. Company officials said the store is set to open on July 12, 2017.

