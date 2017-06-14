Senior prank results in vandalism, sw...

Senior prank results in vandalism, swastika graffiti

Some high school students in Fremont are under fire after a senior prank resulted in vandalism and graffiti that included a swastika, according to KRON4's Rob Fladeboe. The senior prank is a tradition for graduating seniors to leave their mark or participate in some kind of prank at Irvington High School.

