Roadshow: Lane-splitting at red lights gets the green light from Mr. Roadshow
Lane splitting in traffic is one thing, but what about when motorcyclists try to get a jump on cars at a stoplight? Q: What does Mr. Roadshow think of motorcyclists who split lanes on city streets at traffic lights? I refer to motorcyclists who, after coming up to a red light with many stopped cars, lane-split between the cars up to the intersection, then swerve into the crosswalk ahead of one of the front cars and stop, thus passing a dozen or more autos. A: I have no problems with this.
