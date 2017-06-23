Ro Khanna wants to be Silicon Valley'...

Ro Khanna wants to be Silicon Valley's ambassador to Middle America

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

When Ro Khanna won his seat in Congress last November, it was the culmination of three congressional campaigns, a decade of political organizing and thousands of hours knocking on doors. But as Khanna stepped offstage after delivering his victory speech in Fremont, the wonky, tech-friendly congressman-elect quickly realized the new president would in many ways be his polar opposite: someone who pays little attention to the weeds of policy and who Now, nearly six months into the job, the 40-year-old Khanna is developing his own message about how to help the same disadvantaged, working-class communities President Donald Trump has vowed to protect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) 1 hr Mad Dad 23
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Opinion 298
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 23 MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 23 MsAngelo 10
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) Jun 22 eric 619
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,400 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC