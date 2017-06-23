Ro Khanna wants to be Silicon Valley's ambassador to Middle America
When Ro Khanna won his seat in Congress last November, it was the culmination of three congressional campaigns, a decade of political organizing and thousands of hours knocking on doors. But as Khanna stepped offstage after delivering his victory speech in Fremont, the wonky, tech-friendly congressman-elect quickly realized the new president would in many ways be his polar opposite: someone who pays little attention to the weeds of policy and who Now, nearly six months into the job, the 40-year-old Khanna is developing his own message about how to help the same disadvantaged, working-class communities President Donald Trump has vowed to protect.
