Regan Nursery gets a reprieve as developer pulls out of deal
Fremont's last nursery likely will get to stay at its 4268 Decoto Road location several more months as it approaches 60 years of doing business. "They called me personally to let me know they were going to pull out," nursery owner Marsha Hildebrand said last week.
