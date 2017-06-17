Recycling centers continue to struggle, driving California recycling rates down

In a state that prides itself as a global leader in protecting the environment, recycling rates for beverage containers have dropped to their lowest point in almost a decade amid the continued closure of centers that pay for bottles and cans and the fallout from changes to California's recycling program. Beyond the environmental concerns, the financial effects are also growing - pinching large supermarket chains and low-income, and even homeless, residents alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.