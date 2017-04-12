Hayward Police Chief: There Is No Video of Fatal Police Shooting of 16-Year-Old Elena Mondragon
Hayward Police Chief Mark Koller disclosed at last night's city council meeting that there is no video footage of the fatal police shooting of Elena "Ebbie" Mondragon. Mondragon, a 16-year-old pregnant teenager, was killed by two Fremont police detectives near CSU East Bay last month.
