Proposed mixed-use project would reshape part of Fremont's Centerville

Friday Jun 30

Fremont's Centerville neighborhood is in for big changes if a developer's plan to replace an entire block of low-slung buildings with multi-story apartments and townhouses is approved by the planning commission this fall. Sunnyvale-based SiliconSage Builders wants to build 72 duet-style townhouses and 64 apartments, as well as 28,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, within several three-story structures along Fremont Boulevard between Peralta Boulevard and Parish Avenue.

