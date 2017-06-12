Police say Fremont officer holstered ...

Police say Fremont officer holstered Taser before shooting man

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: SFGate

A Fremont Police officer identified Friday as the one who shot and seriously injured a man armed with a metal pipe had first taken out his Taser before turning to his gun, police said. The officer, seven-year veteran William Gourley, chased the suspect, 27-year-old Rolonte Simril, of Oakland, through the parking lot of a grocery store in Fremont for hundreds of yards before the shooting, according to the police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... 4 hr un agenda 21 11
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 20 hr Lady Godiva 267
Too Many Deletions Jun 2 Melissa 3
Crazy May 31 Candy man 1
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 31 VNF XIV 618
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
God had a good reason. May 28 pizza 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,031 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC