Police are still investigating Tuesday's fatal crash off Niles Canyon Road in Fremont.
A 68-year-old man killed Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding crashed off of Niles Canyon Road was identified by the coroner's office Wednesday as Lester Rodrigues, of Fremont. Police said Wednesday the cause of the wreck is under investigation and that there is no evidence Rodrigues was impaired.
