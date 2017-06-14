Pedestrian killed in collision with car in Fremont

Fremont Boulevard between Mowry and Capitol avenues in Fremont is open again following an investigation into a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning, according to police. At about 7:30 a.m., a woman was crossing Fremont Boulevard in the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle making a right turn out of the Fremont Hub Shopping Center, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.