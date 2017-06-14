Pedestrian killed in collision with c...

Pedestrian killed in collision with car in Fremont

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Fremont Boulevard between Mowry and Capitol avenues in Fremont is open again following an investigation into a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning, according to police. At about 7:30 a.m., a woman was crossing Fremont Boulevard in the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle making a right turn out of the Fremont Hub Shopping Center, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mon Softy 281
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 12 Vito 4
News 25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08) Jun 11 app 28
street cleaning fines Jun 7 notoriasone 1
body parts in a suitcase in the middle of marke... (Jan '15) Jun 7 notoriasone 2
News Small businesses in clean energy sector still h... Jun 7 Solarman 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Alameda County was issued at June 14 at 1:29PM PDT

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC