Party for the Dubs in Oakland, but get there on public transit
Getting to and from the Warriors' big party in downtown Oakland on Thursday will require a bit of planning and plenty of patience. With hundreds of thousands of people expected to descend on the parade route and rally site, dozens of streets will be closed, and people are advised to leave their cars behind and take public transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|11 hr
|Had Enough
|6
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|11 hr
|Had Enough
|1
|Buy Pain Meds with others
|20 hr
|onlineshop
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Instant Karma
|283
|Medications
|Sat
|pain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Fri
|What The
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC