One killed, one hospitalized following car wreck in Fremont
A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon following a two-car collision on Osgood Road in Fremont, authorities said. Osgood Road is closed in both directions between Blacow Road and Seldon Court, and Fremont police said in an alert that it would remain closed for "several hours."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr/ Miss Deli Manager at Walmart
|Sun
|Natalia
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Kitty
|302
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 30
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Jun 25
|Mad Dad
|23
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC