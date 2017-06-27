Oakland's Lake Temescal closed due to toxic algae
Lake Temescal in Oakland was closed to swimmers and dogs Tuesday after an outbreak of toxic algae was detected in the water, park officials said. The toxic blue-green algae and other water quality issues were due to the drought and unusually warm weather conditions last week, park officials said.
