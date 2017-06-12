Musk shows Tesla Model Y teaser, conf...

Musk shows Tesla Model Y teaser, confirms Model 3 deliveries next month, at annual meeting

Friday Jun 9 Read more: GreenCarReports

Tesla held its shareholder meeting Wednesday night, and lots of news emerged in bits and pieces from CEO Elon Musk and the rest of the event. We now know a little more about the Tesla Model Y, the mass-priced electric SUV or crossover utility vehicle that is scheduled to hit the market in 2019, for instance.

