Musk Says Tesla Plans to Build New Factory for Model Y Crossover

Tesla Inc. , which has leveraged a single assembly plant to become one of the world's highest-valued automakers, has another one coming. The electric-car maker's factory in Fremont, California, is "bursting at the seams" making Model S sedans, Model X crossovers and preparing for the upcoming Model 3 car, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told shareholders Tuesday.

