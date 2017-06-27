Man Arrested For Stealing Chevy Tahoe With Teenager Inside
A man was arrested early Thursday in the East Bay on suspicion of stealing a 2016 Chevy Tahoe while the car owner's 14-year-old daughter was still inside, according to a spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Ray Kelly said the suspect, identified as Frank Williams, took off with the victims' car from the 22000 block of Redwood Road in Castro Valley.
