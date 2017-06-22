Made in China? Tesla mulls manufactur...

Made in China? Tesla mulls manufacturing in Shanghai

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: SiliconValley.com

A car handover ceremony in Shanghai as Tesla delivers Model S cars to their first buyers in China on April 23, 2014. Tesla is in discussions with Shanghai as the electric-car maker explores building a manufacturing facility in China, the company said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Opinion 298
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 23 MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 23 MsAngelo 10
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) Jun 22 eric 619
Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13) Jun 21 JonM 4
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,239 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC