Live cell video alert leads to arrest of burglary suspect in Fremont

A father on a bike ride with his children received a troubling notification on his cell phone while they were out: Their home was being burglarized. The technology that notified him also paved the way for the arrest of a 19-year-old Newark man, and the return of property from the home, police said.

