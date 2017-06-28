Live cell video alert leads to arrest of burglary suspect in Fremont
A father on a bike ride with his children received a troubling notification on his cell phone while they were out: Their home was being burglarized. The technology that notified him also paved the way for the arrest of a 19-year-old Newark man, and the return of property from the home, police said.
