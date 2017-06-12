Lanes reopen but backup huge on south...

Lanes reopen but backup huge on southbound I-680 At Vargas

7 hrs ago

All southbound lanes are now open on Interstate Highway 680 at Vargas Road in Fremont following an earlier collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials. Click below for the top news from around the Bay Area and beyond.

