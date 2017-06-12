Lanes reopen but backup huge on southbound I-680 At Vargas
All southbound lanes are now open on Interstate Highway 680 at Vargas Road in Fremont following an earlier collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials. Click below for the top news from around the Bay Area and beyond.
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Softy
|281
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Mon
|Vito
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Mon
|Vito
|4
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Jun 11
|app
|28
|street cleaning fines
|Jun 7
|notoriasone
|1
|body parts in a suitcase in the middle of marke... (Jan '15)
|Jun 7
|notoriasone
|2
|Small businesses in clean energy sector still h...
|Jun 7
|Solarman
|1
