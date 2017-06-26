Joni Mitchell sings "Both Sides Now" ...

Joni Mitchell sings "Both Sides Now" on the Mama Cass TV Show

I didn't know Mama Cass Elliot had her own TV show. The first aired in 1969. One of her guests, Joni Mitchell, performed a wonderful version of her song "Both Sides Now."

