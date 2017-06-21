Interrupted Fremont burglary nets wee...

Interrupted Fremont burglary nets weed grow, two suspects

A marijuana grow was discovered inside a house that had been burglarized early Tuesday and two Oakland men were arrested for the break-in, police said Wednesday. How much marijuana was found inside the house on Lake Mead Drive was not immediately released and police did not say how sophisticated the grow operation was.

