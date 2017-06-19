Inchina s Bamboo expands to San Ramon, San Mateo, Fremont

What fan of spicy food can resist dishes called the Devil's Choice or Manchurian Cauliflower? That's the sort of Asian fusion cuisine - Chinese meets Indian, with Thai and Malaysian influences - for which Inchin's Bamboo Garden is known. In downtown San Mateo, Inchin's took over the space at 139 South B St. that for years had been home to the Italian restaurant Osteria Coppa.

