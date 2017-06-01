ILWU Local 10 Members Face Hanging No...

ILWU Local 10 Members Face Hanging Nooses At Port Of Oakland And Tesla Injuries Escalate

Read more: Indybay.org

KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek radio examines the growing incidents of hanging nooses and racist graffiti at SSA at the Port Of Oakland. The show also examines the serious injuries that are taking place at the Fremont Tesla auto plant.

