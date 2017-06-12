How to bid on a The Desert Was Homea ...

How to bid on a The Desert Was Homea by Elizabeth Campbell, a memoir of early days of Twentynine ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Two first editions are up for bids in the current silent auction of old and rare books sponsored by the Friends of A.K. Smiley Public Library. They are “The Desert Was Home” by Elizabeth W. Crozer Campbell and “Exploring With Fremont: The Private Diaries of Charles Preuss, Cartographer for Fremont on His First, Second and Fourth Expeditions to the Far West,” translated and edited by Erwin G. and Elisabeth K. Gudde.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too Many Deletions 13 hr What The 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 13 hr What The 282
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Thu Banger 5
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
News 25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08) Jun 11 app 28
street cleaning fines Jun 7 notoriasone 1
body parts in a suitcase in the middle of marke... (Jan '15) Jun 7 notoriasone 2
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC