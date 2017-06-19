Hotelsoft Expands its Development Center, Enhances Offerings
Hotelsoft Inc. , a Silicon Valley startup focused on the hospitality industry recently moved its development center to a larger state of the art 16,000 sqft facility in Bengaluru and the HSMAI Revenue Optimization Conference in Toronto from June 27-29. The company also offers revenue management professional services and custom software development.
