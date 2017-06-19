Fremont Police Take Two Burglary Susp...

Fremont Police Take Two Burglary Suspects Into Custody

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Fremont police have captured two burglary suspects who attempted to break into homes on Lake Candlewood in Fremont. Police said that a resident on Lake Mead Drive called 911 around 2:30 a.m. to report that someone was breaking into a neighboring house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 2 hr The Groping Trumper 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 10 hr Ron 286
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 13 hr Beyond Rotten 8
Buy Pain Meds with others Sun onlineshop 1
Medications Jun 17 pain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC