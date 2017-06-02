Fremont police release names in offic...

Fremont police release names in officer-involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Fremont police released new details Friday evening about the Memorial Day officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot, including the identities of the officer and the man he shot. Fremont officer William Gourley shot and injured Oakland resident Rolonte Simril, 27, after Simril brandished a metal pipe at shoppers in the parking lot of Lucky Grocery Store at 5000 Mowry Ave., according to the department's report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... 7 hr un agenda 21 10
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 8 hr Lady Godiva 267
Too Many Deletions Fri Melissa 3
Crazy May 31 Candy man 1
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 31 VNF XIV 618
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
God had a good reason. May 28 pizza 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC