Fremont police release names in officer-involved shooting
Fremont police released new details Friday evening about the Memorial Day officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot, including the identities of the officer and the man he shot. Fremont officer William Gourley shot and injured Oakland resident Rolonte Simril, 27, after Simril brandished a metal pipe at shoppers in the parking lot of Lucky Grocery Store at 5000 Mowry Ave., according to the department's report.
