Fremont officials could revoke banque...

Fremont officials could revoke banquet halla s permit in wake of wedding brawl

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fremont Bulletin

Fremont officials could revoke a banquet hall's use permit after a parking lot brawl there last month left one man in a coma and another hospitalized. A conditional use permit issued by the city requires the Royal Palace Banquet Hall, at 6058 Stevenson Blvd., to have video cameras facing the parking lot where the fighting took place and one security guard present for every 50 guests at events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fremont Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too Many Deletions 8 hr ed de bevick 2
Crazy Wed Candy man 1
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) Wed VNF XIV 618
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Barry 262
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
God had a good reason. May 28 pizza 1
Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC