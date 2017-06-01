Fremont officials could revoke banquet halla s permit in wake of wedding brawl
Fremont officials could revoke a banquet hall's use permit after a parking lot brawl there last month left one man in a coma and another hospitalized. A conditional use permit issued by the city requires the Royal Palace Banquet Hall, at 6058 Stevenson Blvd., to have video cameras facing the parking lot where the fighting took place and one security guard present for every 50 guests at events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fremont Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|8 hr
|ed de bevick
|2
|Crazy
|Wed
|Candy man
|1
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|Wed
|VNF XIV
|618
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Barry
|262
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|God had a good reason.
|May 28
|pizza
|1
|Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC