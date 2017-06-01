Fremont officials could revoke banquet halla s permit in wake of wedding brawl

Fremont officials could revoke a banquet hall's use permit after a parking lot brawl there last month left one man in a coma and another hospitalized. A conditional use permit issued by the city requires the Royal Palace Banquet Hall, at 6058 Stevenson Blvd., to have video cameras facing the parking lot where the fighting took place and one security guard present for every 50 guests at events.

