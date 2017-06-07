Fremont: Council picks district voting map with political overtones
The Fremont City Council selected map C-2b on Tuesday, June 6, above, as the city's first-ever district elections map. In a split vote, the Fremont City Council chose a district voting map Tuesday that a significant majority of online survey respondents didn't endorse and that spares two councilmen from having to run against each other next year.
