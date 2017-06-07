Fremont: Council picks district votin...

Fremont: Council picks district voting map with political overtones

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Fremont City Council selected map C-2b on Tuesday, June 6, above, as the city's first-ever district elections map. In a split vote, the Fremont City Council chose a district voting map Tuesday that a significant majority of online survey respondents didn't endorse and that spares two councilmen from having to run against each other next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 21 hr Crooks 2
street cleaning fines 22 hr notoriasone 1
body parts in a suitcase in the middle of marke... (Jan '15) 22 hr notoriasone 2
News Small businesses in clean energy sector still h... Wed Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Tue Mike K 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Mike K 269
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC