Fremont: Council OK's $2 million-plus for police evidence storage, security gate
The Fremont City Council approved spending over $2 million to install a new security gate around this fueling station next to the police department campus, and for a new police evidence storage facility for large property. Fremont will spend more than $2 million to construct a new police evidence storage facility and install a security gate around a fueling station next to the police department at 2000 Stevenson Blvd. The City Council approved those upgrades Tuesday as part of the city's five-year capital improvement plan, which includes $191 million for various city projects such as street maintenance and park improvements from fiscal years 2017-18 through 2021-22.
